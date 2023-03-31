SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.