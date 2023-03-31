SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

