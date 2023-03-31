SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Increases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 18,560.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.