SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,506,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after purchasing an additional 180,897 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 623,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 576,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 163,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.