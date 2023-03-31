SimpliFi Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

