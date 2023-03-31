Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.64. 546,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Silverback Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Stories

