Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

