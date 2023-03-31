Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 647,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,343. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
