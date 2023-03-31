Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $637,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.26. 2,988,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

