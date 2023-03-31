Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,344.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. 251,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,231. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

