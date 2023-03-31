Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Declines By 21.4%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,825,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,594.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRFRF. HSBC upgraded Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.02.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment in strategic and substantial retail, office and hotel operations. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels. The Investment Properties segment focuses on property leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.