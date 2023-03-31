Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Expands By 28.8%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 919,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,948.0 days.

Tobu Railway Price Performance

Tobu Railway stock remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Tobu Railway Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

