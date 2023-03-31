Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Expands By 28.8%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 919,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,948.0 days.
Tobu Railway Price Performance
Tobu Railway stock remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $22.76.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
