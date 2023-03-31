Short Interest in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Grows By 19.5%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 834,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435,419 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $2,870,200. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 280,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,511. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

