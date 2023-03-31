Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Decreases By 40.0%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
THK Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 1,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.14. THK has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About THK
