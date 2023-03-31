Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Decreases By 40.0%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

THK Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 1,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.14. THK has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

