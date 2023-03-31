Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Declines By 48.2%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 46,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,068. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

