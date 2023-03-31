Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Decreases By 31.6%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNISF remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Técnicas Reunidas (TNISF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.