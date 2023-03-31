Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Decreases By 31.6%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNISF remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services for industrial plants. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries. The oil and Gas segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services relating to oil and chemicals processing and production operations, and activities relating to the entire natural gas production and extraction value chain.

