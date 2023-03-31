Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expands By 21.6%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.