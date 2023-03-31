Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expands By 21.6%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.