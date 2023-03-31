Short Interest in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Drops By 23.0%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 15,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SunPower Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of SPWR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 3,592,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,903. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.
In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.
