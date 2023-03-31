Short Interest in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Drops By 23.0%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 15,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SunPower Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 3,592,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,903. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

