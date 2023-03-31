Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Drops By 20.7%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STCN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Trading Up 1.8 %

STCN stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Steel Connect has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Connect Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

