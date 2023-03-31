Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Rises By 17.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BLCN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

