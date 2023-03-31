Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Rises By 19.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $14.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.06.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
