Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 19.2%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROHM stock remained flat at $41.04 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.48. ROHM has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

