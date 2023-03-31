Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Grows By 19.4%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 1,455,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

