Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Decreases By 16.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
PTAIY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.76.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
