Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Drops By 16.4%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBAX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

