Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW) Rises By 43.9%

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NOVVW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,918. Nova Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Further Reading

