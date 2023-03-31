Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Declines By 15.6%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

MDOMF stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Mandom has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

