Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Declines By 15.6%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mandom Stock Performance
MDOMF stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Mandom has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58.
About Mandom
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.