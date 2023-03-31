Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 99.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock remained flat at $14.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

