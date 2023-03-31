Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 99.3%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock remained flat at $14.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.