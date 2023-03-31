Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Expands By 16.1%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

International Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPCFF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,614. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPCFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

