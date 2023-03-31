Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 83.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 10,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

