Short Interest in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Increases By 25.8%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 1,026,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

