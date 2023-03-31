Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rises By 57.1%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 693,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,788,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 201,260 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

HT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 120,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,157. The company has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.