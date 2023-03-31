Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 20.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Fagron Stock Performance

ARSUF remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Fagron has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

Get Fagron alerts:

About Fagron

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.