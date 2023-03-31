Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 20.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.
Fagron Stock Performance
ARSUF remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Fagron has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $18.37.
