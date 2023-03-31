Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Grows By 55.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

E.On Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. 18,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,591. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EONGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

