Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Grows By 89.2%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DENSO Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,640. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.00.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

