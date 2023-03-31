Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rises By 17.7%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,471,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,712.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,471,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,126,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 1,557,630 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

CMPX stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

