Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Grows By 15.0%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 645,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,283. The company has a market cap of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

See Also

