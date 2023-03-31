Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rises By 15.6%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,744.0 days.

Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $24.11 during trading hours on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

