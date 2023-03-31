Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Decreases By 12.7%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKHW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

