Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Expands By 16.9%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 483,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

