Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rises By 49.3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 390,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,875. The company has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

