Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rises By 49.3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 390,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of BMEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,875. The company has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
