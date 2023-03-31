Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Increases By 35.9%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Price Performance

BIOC stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Biocept

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Biocept in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

