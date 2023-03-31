Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declines By 30.9%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

