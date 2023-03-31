Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Drops By 13.8%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.00. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

