Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Drops By 13.8%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.00. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut Exploration (AZMTF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.