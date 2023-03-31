Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Decreases By 40.4%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 156,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.22. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

