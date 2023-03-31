Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Decreases By 17.6%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,900 ($23.34) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

