Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Decreases By 26.2%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ASMPT Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ASMVY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $31.85.
About ASMPT
