Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Decreases By 26.2%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ASMPT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASMVY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

