Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Declines By 50.0%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARC Group Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.92 on Thursday. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a global advanced manufacturing service provider focused on accelerating speed to market for its customers. Its solutions include metal injection molding, plastic injection molding, clean room plastic injection molding, and rapid and conforming tooling. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Deland, FL.

