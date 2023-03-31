Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Rises By 17.8%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,147.3 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $7.36 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

