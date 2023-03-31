Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Declines By 26.1%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

ASEKY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. Aisin has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.